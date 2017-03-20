Caterpillar seeks ex-US attorney gene...

Caterpillar seeks ex-US attorney general's help over govt probe

Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices. The CAT logo is seen on the back of a Caterpillar machine on a lot at Milton CAT in North Reading, Massachusetts January 23, 2013.

