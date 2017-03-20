Caldwell honored with Construction Hall of Fame Award
Bill Caldwell, president and CEO of Spartanburg-based Waldrop Mechanical Services, has been awarded the 2017 Construction Hall of Fame Award by Clemson University's Department of Construction Science and Management. The award was presented to Caldwell at the department's spring Industry Advisory Board meeting on Feb. 9 at the University's Madren Conference Center.
