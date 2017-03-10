Business Highlights
Federal law enforcement officials raided three central Illinois facilities of Caterpillar on Thursday as part of an investigation that the company said may be related to business with its Swiss subsidiary CSARL. Federal agents were seen wheeling large boxes into the Peoria, Illinois, headquarters of Caterpillar, one of the world's largest makers of construction and other heavy equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Thu
|BECHT 666
|11
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|Feb 28
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Feb 26
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
|Threshold height for side entry door in Florida
|Feb 24
|Vicki
|2
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC