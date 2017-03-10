Business Highlights

Business Highlights

Federal law enforcement officials raided three central Illinois facilities of Caterpillar on Thursday as part of an investigation that the company said may be related to business with its Swiss subsidiary CSARL. Federal agents were seen wheeling large boxes into the Peoria, Illinois, headquarters of Caterpillar, one of the world's largest makers of construction and other heavy equipment.

