Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA
Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. by 313.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,336 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the period.
