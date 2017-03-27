ASV construction equipment maker could be going public again
ASV, which makes the VT-70 among other construction vehicles, has filed for an initial public offering. ASV, the Grand Rapids maker of compact track and skid steer loaders, may be returning to the ranks of Minnesota-based public companies.
