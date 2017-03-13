Almost 200,000 construction jobs could go if Britain leaves single market, RICS warns
The group's head of UK policy, Jeremy Blackburn, said: "These figures reveal that the UK construction industry is currently dependent on thousands of EU workers. "It is in all our interests that we make a success of Brexit, but a loss of access to the single market has the potential to slowly bring the UK's A 500bn infrastructure pipeline to a standstill.
