Alan Stewart Buys 73 Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO) Stock
Tesco PLC insider Alan Stewart acquired 73 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of A 138.70 .
