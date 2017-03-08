A Parallel Universe: Navigating Disco...

A Parallel Universe: Navigating Discovery in Concurrent Civil and Criminal Proceedings

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

As criminal law has expanded into almost every sector of the American economy, one byproduct is the rise of "parallel proceedings" - lawsuits that proceed concurrently in criminal and civil court based on largely the same facts. Often times, the government is a party to both proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Wed YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
Brand new construction, roofing question Feb 28 mommyof3 1
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Feb 26 GOBBELTY GOOP 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC