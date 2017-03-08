A Parallel Universe: Navigating Discovery in Concurrent Civil and Criminal Proceedings
As criminal law has expanded into almost every sector of the American economy, one byproduct is the rise of "parallel proceedings" - lawsuits that proceed concurrently in criminal and civil court based on largely the same facts. Often times, the government is a party to both proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Wed
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|Feb 28
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Feb 26
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC