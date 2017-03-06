A first in the Construction Industry: Fingerprint and Face...
A first in the Construction Industry: Fingerprint and Face Recognition Technology Control Access at a Construction site in Dongguan, China /PRNewswire/ -- It is certainly unusual to see an advanced fingerprint and face recognition system, something rarely seen outside of futuristic movies and the most modern of office buildings, being used at a noisy construction site, as the way of controlling access for its workers. Country Garden Holdings, a construction firm in province, has installed such a system at its Country Garden-Chashan Mansion project.
