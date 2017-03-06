A first in the Construction Industry:...

A first in the Construction Industry: Fingerprint and Face...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

A first in the Construction Industry: Fingerprint and Face Recognition Technology Control Access at a Construction site in Dongguan, China /PRNewswire/ -- It is certainly unusual to see an advanced fingerprint and face recognition system, something rarely seen outside of futuristic movies and the most modern of office buildings, being used at a noisy construction site, as the way of controlling access for its workers. Country Garden Holdings, a construction firm in province, has installed such a system at its Country Garden-Chashan Mansion project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 4 ENRON Zionism 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
Brand new construction, roofing question Feb 28 mommyof3 1
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Feb 26 GOBBELTY GOOP 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,564 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC