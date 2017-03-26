139,140 Shares in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service Co during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.
