Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) to Hold

According to Zacks, "Oshkosh Corporation is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialty access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency and military vehicles and vehicle bodies. Oshkosh Corporation manufactures, distributes and services products under the brands of Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, Medtec, Jerr-Dan, BAI, Oshkosh Specialty Vehicles, Frontline, SMIT, Geesink, Norba, Kiggen, Con-E-Co, London and IMT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.