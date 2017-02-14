Young Woman Builds Name For Herself I...

Young Woman Builds Name For Herself In Construction Industry

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Ani Awang PARIT BUNTAR -- In the early days of running her construction business, Nur Farah Hana Rosden had faced enough humiliation to break her spirit and anyone else in her place would have thrown in the towel. In 2013, aged just 21 and a complete greenhorn in the business world, let alone the male-dominated construction industry, she applied for a bank loan but an officer literally threw her application at her face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
Commercial Construction (Dec '14) Jan 24 momof2cute 7
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,904,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC