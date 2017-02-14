Worker fired because of complaint against supervisor: Court

An investigation into an employee who was then allegedly fired because he was selling pornographic tapes was motivated by an earlier complaint the worker had made against his supervisor, says a federal appeals court in reinstating a retaliation charge. William Fisher, a black worker who began working for Lufkin, Texas-based Lufkin Industries Inc. in 1991, complained in March 2009 that a supervisor had used the term "boy" in addressing him, according to the Feb. 10 ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in William Fisher v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.