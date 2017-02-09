Woman with breast cancer celebrates final chemotherapy with family, friends from UM
Ileana Cohn talks to one of many friends who showed up Wednesday at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables to celebrate her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. Ileana Cohn wipes a few tears from her eyes after spotting UM football coach Mark Richt on Wednesday at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables to celebrate her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
|Management Advice from 20 Construction Managers
|Jan 23
|Karibeaulieu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC