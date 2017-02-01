Why You Should Care Banking ETFs Are Crushing Construction ETFs
Investors seeking market exposure to the housing market and banking system can do so without picking stocks by trading these three exchange-traded funds. The iShares U.S. Construction ETF has 44 components involved in home construction .
