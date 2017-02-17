Whistleblower Sues Tesoro

Whistleblower Sues Tesoro

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CSP

A former vice president of Tesoro Corp. has filed a federal "whistleblower" lawsuit against the refining company, saying he was fired in 2010 for pointing out financial irregularities at the company, reported The San Antonio Express-News . In the suit filed February 3 in U.S. District Court in San Antonio, plaintiff Kevin Wallace, the former vice president of pricing and commercial analysis, is alleging that Tesoro set certain prices in violation of federal antitrust law, and that the company booked certain taxes it collected as revenue, thus [image-nocss] inflating its financial results reported to shareholders and the Securities & Exchange Commission .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 16 indict mike flynn 18
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC