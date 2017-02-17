Whistleblower Sues Tesoro
A former vice president of Tesoro Corp. has filed a federal "whistleblower" lawsuit against the refining company, saying he was fired in 2010 for pointing out financial irregularities at the company, reported The San Antonio Express-News . In the suit filed February 3 in U.S. District Court in San Antonio, plaintiff Kevin Wallace, the former vice president of pricing and commercial analysis, is alleging that Tesoro set certain prices in violation of federal antitrust law, and that the company booked certain taxes it collected as revenue, thus [image-nocss] inflating its financial results reported to shareholders and the Securities & Exchange Commission .
