Watsco Cools Off as Growth Slows

Watsco Cools Off as Growth Slows

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Indeed, coming into Tuesday's fourth-quarter financial report, Watsco investors were looking forward to accelerating sales growth and a double-digit percentage climb for its bottom line. However, most businesses go through cycles, and although Watsco did set some new records in its results, the pace of its growth fell short of what most investors wanted to see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
Commercial Construction (Dec '14) Jan 24 momof2cute 7
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,904,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC