Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds
Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday offered his latest critique of fund managers, saying that "both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds." "When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients," said Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Threshold height for side entry door in Florida
|Fri
|Vicki
|2
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC