Warren Buffett says investors should ...

Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday offered his latest critique of fund managers, saying that "both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds." "When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients," said Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Threshold height for side entry door in Florida Fri Vicki 2
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC