Vets warn eliminating prevailing wage will cost jobs
The Wisconsin American Legion is warning Republicans that eliminating the prevailing wage on state projects could cost hundreds of veterans their jobs in the construction industry. The prevailing wage law sets minimum salaries for construction workers on public projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Tue
|el chapo Gorka
|19
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC