US costs trim James Hardie profit outlook
Building materials supplier James Hardie has pared its full-year profit guidance for the second time in three months after manufacturing hold-ups and rising costs at its main North American business led to lower earnings in the December quarter. Net sales for the three months to December 31 rose 10 per cent to $US453.8 million , helped by strong volume growth at both the North American and international businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|11 hr
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 28
|Mosaic is evil
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
|Management Advice from 20 Construction Managers
|Jan 23
|Karibeaulieu
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jan 18
|Madoff zionism
|19
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Jan 11
|teflon rabbis
|11
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC