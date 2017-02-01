UPDATE 1-Brazil to expand home financing to more affluent -industry group
Feb 2 Brazil's government is expected to dedicate 500 million reais of a national workers' severance fund to finance purchases of more expensive homes, a move designed to help homebuilders lower inventory, the head of an industry group said on Thursday. Under the plan, the government will raise the price threshold of homes eligible for FGTS financing by nearly 60 percent to as much as 1.5 million reais, Jose Carlos Martins, president of construction industry group CBIC, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|4 hr
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|19 hr
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
|Management Advice from 20 Construction Managers
|Jan 23
|Karibeaulieu
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jan 18
|Madoff zionism
|19
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC