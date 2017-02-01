UPDATE 1-Brazil to expand home financ...

UPDATE 1-Brazil to expand home financing to more affluent -industry group

Feb 2 Brazil's government is expected to dedicate 500 million reais of a national workers' severance fund to finance purchases of more expensive homes, a move designed to help homebuilders lower inventory, the head of an industry group said on Thursday. Under the plan, the government will raise the price threshold of homes eligible for FGTS financing by nearly 60 percent to as much as 1.5 million reais, Jose Carlos Martins, president of construction industry group CBIC, said.

Chicago, IL

