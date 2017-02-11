Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3,938,000 ...

Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3,938,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,683 shares of the company's stock after selling 143,200 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Fri USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
Commercial Construction (Dec '14) Jan 24 momof2cute 7
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,809 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC