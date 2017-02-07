Time to listen to the next generation - it's their future
Welsh construction must abide by the ideals and goals set out by the Future Generations Act, so why don't we engage with that future generation more than we do right now, asks Milica Kitson, CEO of CEW The well-being of Future Generations Act is about improving the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of Wales. It has gained a lot of support and gained momentum.
