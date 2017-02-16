These are the projects making the construction industry in Wales boom - and the ones still to come
A recent report forecast that the construction industry will grow four times faster in Wales over the next few years than in the rest of the UK. A lot of the extra work is expected to come from the major new infrastructure projects planned such as Wylfa Newydd and the M4 relief road.
