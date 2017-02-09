The Wall Street Journal: Caterpillar chairman confident U.S. will avoid trade war
Caterpillar Inc. Chairman Doug Oberhelman is concerned about a potential trade war under President Donald Trump's administration, but is confident such a conflict won't erupt in the end. "I worry a little bit," said Oberhelman, who is among corporate and labor leaders named to a White House advisory group focused on boosting U.S. manufacturing employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC