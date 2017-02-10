The Places Where Renewable Energy is ...

The Places Where Renewable Energy is Quickly Becoming an Everyday Thing

According to a recent report from the Environmental Defense Fund's Climate Corps program, the solar and wind industries are creating jobs 12 times as fast as the rest of the U.S. economy -- which makes for a pretty significant number. In this week's episode of Industry Focus: Energy , Motley Fool analysts Sean O'Reilly and Taylor Muckerman look at where and how renewable energy is being used and expanded in the U.S. and overseas.

