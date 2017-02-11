Tetra Tech, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q...

Tetra Tech, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Cassil now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

