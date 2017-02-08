Tesoro Corporation (TSO) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend
Tesoro Corporation announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, March 15th.
