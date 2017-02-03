Stalled scheme for new homes at former RAF Coltishall base could be revived
Norfolk County Council agreed almost three years ago to ask Morgan Sindall to come up with plans for the officers' mess at the former air base. The county council's development vision for the base, which it bought for A 4m in 2013 and has rebranded as Scottow Enterprise Park, would see that part of the 600-acre site turned into housing.
