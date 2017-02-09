South-west Sydney to foot the bill fo...

South-west Sydney to foot the bill for council by-election law

Read more: The Age

Ratepayers in Sydney's south-west will be slugged half a million dollars because of the state government's failure to implement its own laws. Campbelltown City Council residents will next month go to the polls to elect a new councillor, following the death of popular local independent Fred Borg before Christmas.

