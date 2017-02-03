Sonny Perdue Wins Cabinet Endorsement From 669 Agricultural Organizations
In a joint letter "on behalf of the farmers, ranchers, hunters, forest owners, cooperatives, businesses, trade associations, and all other segments of the agriculture, food and nutrition, landscape, and conservation community," the signers appealed to the House and Senate agricultural committees to expedite Sonny Perdue's nomination hearing. They cited confidence in Perdue's extensive experience living and working in agriculture - a qualification held by only two of the previous 30 secretaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
|Management Advice from 20 Construction Managers
|Jan 23
|Karibeaulieu
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jan 18
|Madoff zionism
|19
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC