Sonia LeBel, former Charbonneau Commission lawyer, joins Quebec's Coalition party
The former lead counsel for the commission that looked into corruption in Quebec's construction industry is joining the province's third biggest political party. Sonia LeBel says she is becoming deputy chief of staff to Coalition Leader Francois Legault in order to keep alive the work of the commission.
