Snow, landowner, delay Utah pipeline repairs

Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck. Refiners such as Tesoro Corp and HollyFrontier have been using trucks to replenish oil supplies after Plains All American Pipeline took its Wahsatch pipeline down last week as a precaution after monitoring equipment detected an anomaly.

