Senate inquiry told ABCC law will not 'level the playing field' for all
Not all building and construction companies will benefit from the "level playing field" the federal government promised to create with the introduction of its Australian Building and Construction law, a Senate inquiry has heard. A Senate inquiry on amendments to the Australian Building and Construction Commission law passed in December has heard that companies that signed new enterprise agreements before 2014 will be disadvantaged in tendering for lucrative government-funded building projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC