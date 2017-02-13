Senate inquiry told ABCC law will not...

Senate inquiry told ABCC law will not 'level the playing field' for all

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Not all building and construction companies will benefit from the "level playing field" the federal government promised to create with the introduction of its Australian Building and Construction law, a Senate inquiry has heard. A Senate inquiry on amendments to the Australian Building and Construction Commission law passed in December has heard that companies that signed new enterprise agreements before 2014 will be disadvantaged in tendering for lucrative government-funded building projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
Commercial Construction (Dec '14) Jan 24 momof2cute 7
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC