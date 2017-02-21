Sask. construction industry concerned about workplace safety once marijuana legalized
Will employees be able to work on the job site safely and return home unscathed at the end of the day? It's a question leaders in safety sensitive industries say will become increasingly difficult for them to know with any certainty once marijuana is legalized in Canada. Currently, companies all across the province drug test employees since any added risk on job sites can lead to injuries even death.
