Revenge hacker: 34 months, must repay Georgia-Pacific $1M

A fired computer expert who hacked into his former employer's system has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million in damages to Georgia-Pacific Corp. U.S. Attorney Walt Green in Baton Rouge says 44-year-old Brian Johnson, of Zachary, was sentenced Wednesday for one count of hacking into an industrial computer system to damage operations. According to his plea bargain, Johnson was an IT specialist and systems administrator at the Atlanta-based company's paper mill in Port Hudson.

