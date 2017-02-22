Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Fluor C...

Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Fluor Corporation Issued By DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66.

