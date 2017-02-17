People 40 mins ago 1:07 p.m.Bradley University remembers late congressman Bob Michel
Leaders at Bradley University are remembering former congressman Bob Michel of Peoria who died Friday at age 93. The school says in a news release that Michel was vital in getting the money to build the Caterpillar Global Communications Center on its Peoria campus. Michel and his wife also held a fundraiser at the school when he retired in 1994, raising $1.3 million to endow a scholarship.
