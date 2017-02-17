Pay-out cutUpbeat Caltex defends its ...

Pay-out cutUpbeat Caltex defends its franchise model

Petrol retailer Caltex Australia has defended its franchise model, saying it allows franchisees to make a profit and pay staff wage rates that comply with the law, as it unveils a lift in full-year net profit. Caltex's net profit rose 17 per cent to $610 million in the year to December 31, with its retail business partly offsetting lower refinery margins from its Lytton plant in Brisbane.

