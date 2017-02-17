Pay-out cutUpbeat Caltex defends its franchise model

Petrol retailer Caltex Australia has defended its franchise model, saying it allows franchisees to make a profit and pay staff wage rates that comply with the law, as it unveils a lift in full-year net profit. Caltex's net profit rose 17 per cent to $610 million in the year to December 31, with its retail business partly offsetting lower refinery margins from its Lytton plant in Brisbane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.