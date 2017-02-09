New retirement home opens in Bourton

New retirement home opens in Bourton

Councillor Bryan Sumner, chair of Bourton-on-the-Water Parish Council, attended celebrations at Willoughby Place on Saturday, February 4. Robert Monkman, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone, said: "Our aim is to help older people stay independent for longer and really make the most of their retirement, so we are delighted Willoughby Place has already proven so popular. "We are very thankful to Councillor Sumner for taking the time out of his busy schedule to visit our highly prestigious new development, and we are honoured he was able to join us to mark its official opening."

