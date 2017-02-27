Nation 29 mins ago 8:47 a.m.Sex demanded for promotions at Kay, Jared

Declarations by close to 250 women and men describe one of the nation's largest jewelry companies, which operates under the name of Kay Jewelers and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry as a hotbed for sexual harassment where senior men treated young saleswomen as their private harems, groping, demeaning and demanding sex in return for better jobs and job security, the Washington Post reported Monday. The declarations are part of a private class-action arbitration case first filed in 2008 that alleges female employees at the conglomerate were routinely sexually harassed, paid less and passed over for promotion.

