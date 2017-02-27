Nation 29 mins ago 8:47 a.m.Sex deman...

Nation 29 mins ago 8:47 a.m.Sex demanded for promotions at Kay, Jared

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Declarations by close to 250 women and men describe one of the nation's largest jewelry companies, which operates under the name of Kay Jewelers and Jared the Galleria of Jewelry as a hotbed for sexual harassment where senior men treated young saleswomen as their private harems, groping, demeaning and demanding sex in return for better jobs and job security, the Washington Post reported Monday. The declarations are part of a private class-action arbitration case first filed in 2008 that alleges female employees at the conglomerate were routinely sexually harassed, paid less and passed over for promotion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brand new construction, roofing question 15 hr mommyof3 1
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Sun GOBBELTY GOOP 1
Threshold height for side entry door in Florida Feb 24 Vicki 2
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC