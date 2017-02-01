Mount Pleasant townhomes win $7.2M verdict over 'faulty construction'
The 105-unit Waverly at Hamlin Plantation Townhome community in Mount Pleasant won a $7.2 million verdict this week in a lawsuit over poor construction. Provided/Myles Glick A Mount Pleasant townhome community won a $7.2 million verdict this week against an Atlanta-based home builder for what it claimed was inferior craftsmanship.
