Mitsubishi Electric to Install Diamond Vision Screen at SOGO Hong Kong

Ltd. to install a large Diamond VisionTM screen on the outer facade of SOGO Department Store in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Mitsubishi Electric expects this to become Hong Kong's largest and highest-resolution Full HD LED screen, measuring over 19 meters by nearly 72 meters , and capable of displaying six vertical images in Full HD .

