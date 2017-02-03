Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Declar...

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water Company announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Wednesday, March 1st.

