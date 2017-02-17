Meet the bankers working on a potential nearly $250 billion megamerger

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders pose with likenesses of Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett, left, and vice chairman Charlie Munger at the shareholders' shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska. Kraft Heinz, the consumer giant backed by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Lemann and Warren Buffett, has made an approach to combine forces with European peer Unilever .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.