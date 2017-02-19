Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Price Target...

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Price Target Increased to GBX 795 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 16 indict mike flynn 18
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC