Korean construction companies pin high hopes on overseas projects

South Korean construction companies, led by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., are eager to bag lucrative overseas deals this year as relatively high oil prices may usher in large-scale construction projects from the Middle East and other regions, industry sources said Wednesday. According to the International Contractors Association of Korea, local construction firms clinched overseas deals valued at a combined $28.19 billion last year, down 38.9 percent from a year earlier, marking the lowest since 2006, when the comparable figure was $16.46 billion.

