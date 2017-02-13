Just Published: 'Construction in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021'
Timetric's Construction in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Singapore's construction industry including: * The Singaporean construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity * Analysis of equipment, material and service costs for each project type in Singapore * Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in Singapore's construction industry * Profiles of the leading operators in Singapore's construction industry * Data highlights of the largest construction projects in Singapore Full Report Details at - www.fastmr.com/prod/1258593_construction_singapore_key.aspx?afid ..
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
