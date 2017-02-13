Just Published: 'Construction in Sing...

Just Published: 'Construction in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021'

Timetric's Construction in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Singapore's construction industry including: * The Singaporean construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity * Analysis of equipment, material and service costs for each project type in Singapore * Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in Singapore's construction industry * Profiles of the leading operators in Singapore's construction industry * Data highlights of the largest construction projects in Singapore Full Report Details at - www.fastmr.com/prod/1258593_construction_singapore_key.aspx?afid ..

