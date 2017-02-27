Jewelry giant accused of decades of sexual harassment
Kristin Henry, a former Sterling employee, is seen in her apartment in Sanford, Fla. Henry says she was 22 when a district manager tried to kiss and touch her.
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|20 hr
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Sun
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
|Threshold height for side entry door in Florida
|Feb 24
|Vicki
|2
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
