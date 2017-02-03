'It's all mental with him': Warren Buffett's late wife revealed why...
'It's all mental with him': Warren Buffett's late wife revealed why it took the billionaire so many years to start giving away his fortune "The Oracle of Omaha" is regarded as one of the most generous philanthropists in the world , with lifetime giving topping $25 billion. But it took billionaire Warren Buffett several decades to start donating his massive fortune - a decision his late first wife Susan grappled with, according to the new HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett."
